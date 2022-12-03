Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Up 16.7% in November

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

TRT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 34,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,565. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Trio-Tech International ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

