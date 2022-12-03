TrueUSD Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $813.45 million and approximately $30.27 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.70 or 0.06226693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00503827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,195.71 or 0.30645176 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 814,213,817 tokens. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand.Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.