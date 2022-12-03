Truist Financial Cuts Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $56.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 36,683 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

