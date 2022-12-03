Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRQ shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew Charles Halbower bought 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.64 per share, with a total value of C$4,161,717.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,709,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$900,105,110.36. In other news, Director Matthew Charles Halbower bought 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.64 per share, with a total value of C$4,161,717.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,709,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$900,105,110.36. Also, insider Pentwater Capital Management LP bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.73 per share, with a total value of C$2,781,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,779,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$905,004,927.47. Insiders have acquired 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,720,415 over the last quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Shares of TRQ opened at C$42.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$17.41 and a 1-year high of C$42.84.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

