Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 670,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRCA. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 699,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRCA opened at $10.03 on Friday. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

