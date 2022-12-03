Tyler Page Sells 35,000 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) CEO Tyler Page sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,120,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,903.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 14.7 %

CIFR stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 230.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

