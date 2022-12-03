Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.78.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

