UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585,443 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of Pinduoduo worth $333,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 203.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 80,482 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 2,020,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,891,000 after buying an additional 35,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.1% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $88.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinduoduo Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.