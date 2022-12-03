UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,226,315 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,716 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of UBS Group worth $52,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,471,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,825 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in UBS Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,804,644,000 after buying an additional 6,510,874 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,886,000 after buying an additional 15,584,492 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in UBS Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,550,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,034,000 after buying an additional 2,019,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,221,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,679,000 after acquiring an additional 688,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 17.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

UBS Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.