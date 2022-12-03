UBS Group Downgrades Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Bodycote Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69.
About Bodycote
