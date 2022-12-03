UBS Group Downgrades Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Bodycote Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69.

Get Bodycote alerts:

About Bodycote

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.