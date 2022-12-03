UBS Group Reiterates “€26.50” Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

UBS Group set a €26.50 ($27.32) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.96) price objective on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.60 ($23.30) price objective on United Internet in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.64) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Price Performance

ETR:UTDI opened at €20.14 ($20.76) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.78. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Internet has a 52-week low of €18.20 ($18.76) and a 52-week high of €36.15 ($37.27).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.