Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,857 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.31% of Ulta Beauty worth $262,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,384,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA opened at $471.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $416.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.57. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $477.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 70.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.48.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

