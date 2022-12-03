Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY23 guidance to $22.60-22.90 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $22.60-$22.90 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $471.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,118. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $477.92. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,253,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,155,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.48.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

