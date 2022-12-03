Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $510.48.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.3 %

ULTA stock opened at $471.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $477.92.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 21.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.