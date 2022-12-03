Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 6.2 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,429,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RARE opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.