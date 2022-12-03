Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) vs. Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Financial Contrast

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Unicharm and Taylor Wimpey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicharm 7.86% 9.81% 6.36% Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Taylor Wimpey pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Unicharm pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicharm 0 1 0 0 2.00 Taylor Wimpey 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unicharm and Taylor Wimpey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicharm $7.12 billion 3.34 $661.98 million $0.19 40.37 Taylor Wimpey $5.89 billion 0.78 $763.87 million N/A N/A

Taylor Wimpey has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unicharm.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Unicharm shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Unicharm has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Unicharm beats Taylor Wimpey on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands. The company's wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand; and masks under the Unicharm brands. It also provides home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand; cosmetic cotton and wet wipes under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Grand Deli, Best Balance, Physicalife Dog, Silver Plate, Manner Wear, Deo Sheet, Silver Spoon, AllWell, Physicalife Cat, Deo Toilet, Deo Sand, Deo Clean, Aiken Genki, and Neko Genki brands. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials, food-packaging materials, etc. The company was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

