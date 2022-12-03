Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 182.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,322,000 after acquiring an additional 744,885 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,035,000 after acquiring an additional 99,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after purchasing an additional 724,641 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

