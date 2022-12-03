uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $48.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QURE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

uniQure Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of QURE opened at $26.03 on Friday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 1,912.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 80,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 29.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 18.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

