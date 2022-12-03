Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.73 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.20 or 0.00036544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.73 billion and approximately $155.65 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00451123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022412 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001253 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018725 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000340 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.33608402 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 572 active market(s) with $166,561,767.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

