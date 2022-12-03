United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,025.23

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,025.23 ($12.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,029.50 ($12.32). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,024 ($12.25), with a volume of 3,927,713 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.16) to GBX 1,025 ($12.26) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($14.71) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($14.95) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($11.96) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,097 ($13.12).

The firm has a market cap of £7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,394.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 947.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,024.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.17 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,866.67%.

In other news, insider Alison Goligher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 882 ($10.55) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($31,654.50).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

