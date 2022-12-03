Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

UHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $129.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.42. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.