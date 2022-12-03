UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.62 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00022407 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.62 billion and approximately $3.45 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00450402 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001259 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018702 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

