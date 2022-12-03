UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Receives $8.81 Average Target Price from Brokerages

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.81.
Several equities research analysts have commented on USER shares. William Blair downgraded shares of UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
UserTesting Price Performance
NYSE USER opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -13.00. UserTesting has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at UserTesting
UserTesting Company Profile
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
