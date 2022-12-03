V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Position Lifted by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in V.F. by 0.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

V.F. Trading Down 0.8 %

V.F. Increases Dividend

NYSE:VFC opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.