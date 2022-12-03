Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.90 and last traded at $61.90. 264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $517.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.44.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Value Line by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Value Line by 18.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.