Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Trading 0.4% Higher

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$29.81 and last traded at C$29.74. 48,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 122,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.62.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.25.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.