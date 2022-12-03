Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of VSTM opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Verastem has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verastem Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,806 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verastem by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 942,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verastem by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

