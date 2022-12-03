Verge (XVG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $566,241.85

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last week, Verge has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $41.74 million and $566,241.85 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,017.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00453136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022207 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00114383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.38 or 0.00860165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.07 or 0.00652671 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00245087 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,567,500 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

