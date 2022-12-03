Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.