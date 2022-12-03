Vertcoin (VTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $15,077.79

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $15,077.79 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,960.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00454202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022356 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00115288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.56 or 0.00858248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.10 or 0.00655058 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00247047 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,586,110 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.