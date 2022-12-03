VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,820,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 36,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,094,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,911. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,673,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 75.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 82,597 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 923.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Raymond James cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

