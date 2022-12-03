VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Raised to $35.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VICI has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.63.

VICI stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 111,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,372 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

