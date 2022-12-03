Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Short Interest Update

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 0.5 %
VPG stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.30. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 381,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,309,859.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.
