Visium Technologies (NASDAQ:VISM) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Visium Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISM – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 11,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 7,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
Visium Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.
About Visium Technologies
Visium Technologies, Inc, a cybersecurity/digital risk management company, provides cybersecurity technology solutions, tools, and services. The company focuses on network security, threat visualization, Internet of Things, mobile security, cloud, pinpoint threat identification, and big-data analytics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visium Technologies (VISM)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Visium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.