Visium Technologies (NASDAQ:VISM) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Visium Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISM – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 11,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 7,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Visium Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

About Visium Technologies

(Get Rating)

Visium Technologies, Inc, a cybersecurity/digital risk management company, provides cybersecurity technology solutions, tools, and services. The company focuses on network security, threat visualization, Internet of Things, mobile security, cloud, pinpoint threat identification, and big-data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.