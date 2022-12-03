Vow (VOW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $125.29 Million

Vow (VOW) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, Vow has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00004698 BTC on popular exchanges. Vow has a total market cap of $125.29 million and approximately $470,343.14 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.00 or 0.06232974 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00497953 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30022054 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency."

