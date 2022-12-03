VRES Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.50 Billion (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005914 BTC on popular exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $348.88 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VRES has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,910.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036401 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00039853 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005866 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021416 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00238353 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003739 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.00007554 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $831.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.