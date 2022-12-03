Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $3.17 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $86.19 million and $7.40 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00018678 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation.

