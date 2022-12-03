Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Boosted by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

