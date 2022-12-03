Walken (WLKN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $11.80 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Walken has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $11.80 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Walken

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

