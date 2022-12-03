Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Jim C. Walton Sells 1,293,218 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of WMT stock opened at $153.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $415.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average is $132.58.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $5,257,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after buying an additional 608,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
