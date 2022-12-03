Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Jim C. Walton Sells 1,293,218 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $153.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $415.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average is $132.58.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $5,257,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after buying an additional 608,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.