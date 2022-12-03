Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Up 19.3% in November

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.3% in the third quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.0 %

WCN stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.45. 553,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,030. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WCN. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

