Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Reduced by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,760 shares during the period. Waters makes up 2.1% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.61% of Waters worth $319,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Waters by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,717,000 after buying an additional 69,720 shares in the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $18,313,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Waters by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 54,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $347.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $375.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

