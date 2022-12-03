WAXE (WAXE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $203,005.64 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can now be bought for approximately $59.57 or 0.00351096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAXE has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.00 or 0.06305290 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00503442 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.74 or 0.30621718 BTC.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

