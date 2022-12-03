Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 129,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Crocs by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,445,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Crocs by 56.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Crocs by 23.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,939 shares of company stock worth $4,763,350 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $103.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.21. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

