WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 9,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,141,027.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,470,265 shares in the company, valued at $398,317,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 97,157 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.90 per share, with a total value of $11,066,182.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $394,649,945.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Price Performance

WCC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.89. 244,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,527. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.55. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $147.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

