Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in November

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,014,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 862,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFSTF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Western Forest Products Trading Up 2.7 %

WFSTF stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

Western Forest Products Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.0092 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

