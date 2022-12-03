WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Short Interest Update

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 967,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in WEX by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WEX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEX remained flat at $171.28 during midday trading on Friday. 317,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,920. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $183.38.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

