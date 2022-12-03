WhiteCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $700,927.73 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $42.89 million and approximately $700,927.73 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00452589 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001256 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018744 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

