Wise’s (WISE) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($7.66) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of LON WISE opened at GBX 657.80 ($7.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 21,926.67. Wise has a 1-year low of GBX 285 ($3.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 794 ($9.50). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 654.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 504.17.

In other Wise news, insider Matthew Briers sold 32,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.02), for a total transaction of £216,048.20 ($258,461.78).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

