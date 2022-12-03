WOO Network (WOO) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One WOO Network token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $146.05 million and $7.03 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.00 or 0.06232974 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00497953 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30022054 BTC.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,960,366,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,194,807,630 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

